Tuesday PM headlines: Freezing rain, new air taxis, Hyrum City council members

Freezing rain causing slick roads in Utah

A small weather disturbance is heading to northern Utah Tuesday night after a day of freezing fog by the Great Salt Lake. This may bring a few isolated showers, possibly resulting in freezing rain.

There's a strong inversion trapping cold air beneath warmer air around the Great Salt Lake. Since the upper air is above freezing, rain might fall. When it hits the sub-freezing ground, it can freeze instantly, making things slippery.

This freezing rain is expected to be limited, and ice buildup should be light. Regardless, if you're out tonight near the Wasatch Front, watch out for slippery roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.

New air taxis in the works

A southern Utah company hopes to have people riding comfortably on an “air taxi ride.”

Intergalactic, a producer of thermal management systems for avionics based in Saint George, announced that the company has been selected as the supplier for “Eve Air Mobility.”

Eve's urban air mobility vehicles are powered by electricity and resemble large-sized drones.

While it’s still in the planning stages, according to a media release, the company's EVE-100 model boasts the capacity to transport four passengers and one pilot.



Hyrum's city council members are official after a recount

Hyrum officially has its city council members set. Incumbents Craig Rasmussen and Steve Adams won their races, along with newcomer Michael Nelson.

One current member of the council, Vicky McCombs, was not reelected. After the recount, it was confirmed that Adams bested fellow candidate Kevin Petersen — who filed for the recount — by just six votes.

The council officially approved the canvass during a meeting Monday evening.

