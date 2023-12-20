Gov. Cox recaps Utah's accomplishments for 2023 and looks ahead

Gov. Cox kicked off his final monthly news conference of the year with a roundup of what he’s most proud of accomplishing this year. He included Utah’s new social media laws and the lawsuits against Meta and TikTok as two major steps forward.

Cox also focused on increases in teacher salaries. “We had the largest increase in teacher salaries in our state’s history, and I believe the largest in the entire country this past year," he said.

In addition to homelessness intervention and housing affordability, Cox said progress on water issues in Utah was one of the Legislature's major achievements.

“Maybe more than anything, the almost $500 million for water infrastructure, conservation and agriculture optimization that will help us for years to come,” he said.

Looking to 2024, Cox said housing is one key issue he wants to address.

“We’re looking forward to really focusing on starter homes — building 35,000 starter homes over the next five years to lower the cost of housing and make sure our kids and grandkids get to live here in this amazing state," Cox said.

Asked about Attorney General Sean Reyes’ decision not to run for reelection, the governor said he has spoken to Reyes and knows what a difficult choice it was for him. He said he has faith in those working in the Attorney General’s Office to work professionally as they investigate Operation Underground Railroad despite its connections to the office and Reyes.

Cox also spoke on diversity, equity and inclusion programs in Utah, saying while the motivation behind the programs is good, some programs have gone too far. Particularly in higher education where he said employees have to sign DEI statements before they can qualify for jobs.

“I think that is awful, bordering on evil that we’re forcing people into a political framework before they can even apply for a job,” Cox said.

After this legislative session, he said policies like these will not be in effect in Utah.