Monday AM headlines: Firefighters find CO leak while shopping, kayaker gets hypothermia

Firefighters discover CO leak while shopping at grocery store

A grocery store in Sandy was evacuated Sunday morning after local firefighters discovered a carbon monoxide leak.

The firefighters were shopping at Smith’s Marketplace when they noticed an “unusual smell of combustion.” They immediately began taking carbon monoxide readings and detected high levels.

The store was evacuated, but there were no reported complaints of illness or injury. Fire personnel then worked to shut down furnaces and clear exhaust vents.

Carbon monoxide is odorless and can be extremely dangerous at high exposure levels, especially for long periods of time.

Utah had one of the largest political shifts leftward over last 20 years

Utah had one of the largest shifts leftward for presidential elections between 2000 and 2020, according to research by a Brigham Young University sociologist.

The research compared presidential election vote shares in the 20-year time span. Utah had the fourth-highest swing leftward, behind Vermont, Colorado and Alaska.

In 2000, 26.5% percent of Utah votes went to the Democratic candidate versus 37.7% percent in 2020. The shift is even larger along the Wasatch front, which has 75% percent of Utah’s voters.

Jacob Rugh, an associate professor of sociology at BYU who conducted the research, attributed the shift to changing demographics and religious landscapes, as well as a hesitance from Utah voters toward Trump.

Kayaker gets hypothermia after falling into American Fork Boat Harbor

A Utah kayaker is recovering from hypothermia after falling in the American Fork Boat Harbor Sunday morning.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office reportedly received a report about the incident around 11 a.m. Crews with the American Fork Fire Department responded and were able to pull the person from the water.

The kayaker endured below-freezing water temperatures for ten minutes and was hypothermic. They received immediate medical attention. A sergeant with the Sheriff’s Office said hypothermia is dangerous, but treatment is simple.