Governor's Office holds symposium on volunteerism and service

At ‘Why We Serve: A Symposium on State and National Service,’ Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said leaders across the state are wanting to "infuse schools with a culture of service and volunteerism."

She added that community service and volunteerism not only offers benefits to society but also helps improve mental health.

Henderson acknowledged younger generations such as Gen-Z say they feel they're inheriting a "post-hope world," and are disillusioned with the institutions that underpin a healthy society.

"As the older generations now, to help our younger generations understand what we have left for them- what their inheritance is and help them do that through connecting with each other, through connecting with other people," she said.

Henderson said it is important for younger generations to connect with those who are different than they are, and provide service to their communities and themselves.

During the symposium, the Carnegie Corporation of New York committed $1.1 million for initiatives in the Beehive State.

Henderson said high schools throughout the state already have initiatives in place, and want new efforts to be school-led.

Gov. Spencer Cox's proposed fiscal year 2025 budget includes funding for a new service pilot program in a number of Utah high schools that would set expectations for service hours and opportunities.

Lucy Worthen is a student at Skyline High School in Millcreek who said volunteering has been life changing.

"It's changed my life because I've learned so early on in high school that I feel most fulfilled and happy when I am serving people, and that has helped me realize what I want to do in my career," she said.

Worthen said it is important for high schoolers to have opportunities to serve, since it can be formative for their personal and professional growth.

According to a recent survey, a majority of Utahns support having a community service graduation requirement for high school seniors.