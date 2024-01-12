Friday AM headlines: Sewage leak displaces 24 families, annual homelessness count

Volunteers needed for annual homelessness Point-in-Time Count

Volunteers are needed across the state to help count and interview every person experiencing homelessness.

The Point-in-Time Count, taking place on Jan. 25-27, is an annual effort to gauge how many people in Utah are experiencing homelessness.

Volunteers, who attend training for things like racial equity and interview best practices, will ask each person where they slept on the night of Jan. 24. That info is then used by policymakers in developing services and programs to address needs.

To have a successful count, Utah officials say they need volunteers in every part of the state. For more information and to sign up to volunteer, visit the End Utah Homelessness site.

Sewage leak at SLC apartment complex displaces 24 families

A sewage leak at an apartment complex in Salt Lake City displaced 24 families Thursday night.

The leak at the Seasons at Pebble Creek complex was first reported at 6 p.m. After families were evacuated, the city’s emergency management team worked with the Red Cross’s team to open an evacuation shelter at the Sorenson Center.

Anyone still displaced from the incident should meet with staff at the center, located at 855 California Avenue, for shelter.

Director of Salt Lake County Health Department accepts CDC position

Dr. Angela Dunn, who helped lead the state through much of the COVID-19 pandemic, has accepted a position with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dunn was Utah epidemiologist and then the director of the Salt Lake County Health Department. She updated the state on COVID-19 data daily and then weekly, and in June 2021 joined the county health department staff.

On Thursday, Dunn announced her last day as director will be Feb. 16. Her new role with the CDC, still located in Salt Lake City, will focus on support for state and local health agencies.