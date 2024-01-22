Sundance 2024: Deeply personal experiences make two films shine at the film festival

UPR news director Sheri Quinn talks to UPR reporter Katie White about the press lines at the Sundance Film Festival and the films, 'Exhibiting Forgiveness' and 'The Outrun.'

White: The Press lines are closed off to the public and they're actually in tents to keep people out of any weather conditions. And there are some beautifully dressed stars, ready to show off their their films, these projects that they've been working on for a really long time. And it's really exciting for the filmmakers and for their crews to be able to premiere these films.

I know being on the press line for 'Exhibiting Forgiveness,' they were really excited for this to come out. It's a very personal film. All of them talked about it at the in the Q&A at the end of the film, how they had personal connections to the theme of the film, which has to do with family relations and dysfunction, and healing. Talking to the director, Titus Kaphar, this is loosely based on some of his experiences that started out as a documentary. Then, he realized it was a little too personal for him to be able to get into it that way. So he fictionalized it to turn into a movie.

Each film is going to take a bit longer than you would normally spend in a theater. It starts with an introduction, you get into the film, and then they have the Q&A afterwards, everyone's pretty accommodating to each other. And I'd say it's a pretty nice environment, but definitely a lot of people there, a lot of cameras and pretty tight spaces to try to get in with these with these filmmakers, and actors and actresses.

Quinn: Have you seen some famous folks?

White: Yes, so I was there for 'The Outrun' premiere and was able to interview Saoirse Ronan. Also, there was the writer Amy Liptrot. And so the memoir that the movie is based on, a lot of people have a big following with Amy Liptrot. This film kind of fictionalized the story, similarly to Titus Kaphar to allow a separation but slightly fictionalized in a way that she believes will still be a great story for people and allows her to have her own kind of privacy still.

Quinn: And so was it at press line that you were able to interview Saoirse Ronan?

White: Yes, Ronan was the last one to come through the line. And of course, everyone was most excited to talk to her. She was looking absolutely gorgeous in this sparkling light blue jumpsuit. And, you know, this is a deeply personal and kind of heavy film. And so the conversations on the press line were a bit more serious than you might expect at some other premieres. But it was really wonderful conversations and some good insight into what people will be able to expect going into this film.