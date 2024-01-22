Sundance 2024: The scene in Park City and review of 'Hit Man'

UPR news director interviews UPR reporter Caitlin Keith about the excitement in Park City during the Sundance Film Festival and the film 'Hit man.'

Keith: I am hanging out between a couple of the main movie theaters where they do the screenings, especially the press screenings. There are so many people everywhere. It's actually kind of crazy. We went to go sit inside a hotel, somewhere warm, but there was nowhere to fit. In fact, the roads are super busy. But you see different directors and actors everywhere you go. It's kind of crazy.

Quinn: Have you seen any famous actors or directors?

Keith: Not yet. We have random actors that we recognize like side characters, and TV shows. But we haven't seen any big names yet. I'm here with a couple of my friends from the Utah Statesman and we went to a movie last night called hitman.

Quinn: What's Hitman about what did you think of the film?

Keith: It was a crazy movie. So, the premise of it is loosely based on a true story. But they obviously took some creative liberties. But it's based on this guy who just lives a normal life, very mediocre normal life. He's a psychology professor at a university. And then, because he's good at digital and tech stuff, he starts helping undercover cops. But then he ends up working undercover for the police as a fake hitman. So, when police get a tip that someone's trying to kill for hire or murder for hire, the police then send this guy to be a fake hitman. He gets them to say what needs to be said. Then, he gets them arrested once he gets payment and confirmation that they really do want to kill someone. And it's interesting because it shows how he evolves and plays all these different characters as a hitman.

It's kind of this crazy comedy drama thing on how his life goes as a fake Hitman. It's mainly a comedy, but it has logical and philosophical things like he's trying to figure out who he is and his identity and stuff was really interesting.