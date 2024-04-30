Tuesday PM headlines: Over 75,000 Utahns losing internet assistance next month

Phil Lyman sues Utah over running mate’s eligibility

Lyman received 67% of delegate votesat the Utah Republican party's state nominating convention over the weekend. Delegates also ratified Layne Bangerter Lyman's running mate.

Days later, however, the lieutenant governor’s office rejected Bangerter’s declaration of candidacy for not being a resident of Utah in the five consecutive years preceding the election.

The rejection came at the recommendation of former Utah Lt. Gov. Greg Bell, who was selected to be an independent advisor for the governor’s race to avoid election interference, as current Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson is campaigning for re-election with Gov. Spencer Cox.

While Bangerter has lived in Utah at various times in his life, Bell said, he moved back to Utah from Idaho in 2021, which is only three years instead of the required five.

Lyman and Bangerter have since challenged the denial by filing a lawsuit against Lt. Gov. Henderson and Director of Election Ryan Cowley, claiming Henderson’s office wrongfully interfered with their campaign by rejecting Bangerter’s eligibility.

Lyman has previously argued Bangerter is eligible because of the Utah State Constitution’s “ambiguous language,” saying Bangerter living in Utah for over 30 years more than meets the five-year requirement outlined in the State constitution.

Wildfire in southern Utah burns 22 acres, 50% contained

A wildfire that was sparked Monday afternoon in southern Utah is now 50% contained.

The Oak Grove Fire is burning in part of the Dixie National Forest and has required the state to call in multiple aircraft to fight it.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire had burned 22 acres but was 50% contained. There was reportedly minimal fire activity overnight.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a UTV that caught fire and then spread to nearby vegetation, pushed further by the wind.

Over 75,000 Utahns to lose internet assistance next month

Over 75,000 Utahns are expected to lose government-funded internet assistance at the end of next month.

May 30 is the last full day of the Affordable Connectivity Program, which covers a large portion of the internet bill for about 23 million people across the country and over 75,000 people in Utah.

Since 2021, those who received federal aid like SNAP, a Pell Grant, or free or reduced lunch could have $30 of their internet bill paid by the program each month, or $100 towards a device like a laptop.

At the end of May, however, the program is ending due to lack of funding, which means everyone on the program will have to either pay full price for their internet connection or lose it entirely.