© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tuesday PM headlines: New program assists immigrants, Salt Lake City population declines

Utah Public Radio | By Hannah Castro
Published January 30, 2024 at 3:58 PM MST
A view of the Salt Lake City skyline, with the Rocky Mountains in the background and trees in the foreground.

New program to assist immigrants takes place in Utah city

A new program sponsored by the city of Ogden will help current immigrants cross the finish line in achieving their US citizenship.

The program is known as “The Ogden Citizenship PATH program.” It offers a range of help, including field trips for participants to meet representatives from a cross-section of the community and discuss with them different features of civic life and civic engagement.

Any participant with young children is also able to look into the childcare offerings the program includes. This is intended to bring fewer barriers to attending these citizenship classes.

Salt Lake City's population is on the decline according to recent research

While Utah is growing, researchers provide evidence that people are moving out of the Salt Lake area rather than moving in.

John Burns Research & Consulting released numbers showing how the Salt Lake area was seeing a loss in population possibly due to affordability issues, congestion, and quality of living. More people are moving south and north of the city.

Kristin Matthews, vice president of consulting with John Burns Research & Consulting, isn’t worried about the future of Salt Lake County.

“It’s just the time that we’re looking at today and overall, Salt Lake County’s going to be very healthy, especially with the bid for the 2034 Olympics," Matthews said.

Tags
Utah News UPRSalt Lake City OlympicsUtah populationImmigrant CommunityU.S. Citizenship Test
Hannah Castro
Hannah Castro is a junior at Utah State University studying Journalism and Public relations. Her parents were born and raised in Ecuador and migrated to the States before she was born. Hannah loves all things music and usually has a concert lined up. She enjoys being active, and recently ran her first half marathon in Salt Lake City. Hannah enjoys writing and can’t wait to further her skills at Utah Public Radio.

See stories by Hannah Castro
Related Content