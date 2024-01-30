Tuesday PM headlines: New program assists immigrants, Salt Lake City population declines

New program to assist immigrants takes place in Utah city

A new program sponsored by the city of Ogden will help current immigrants cross the finish line in achieving their US citizenship.

The program is known as “The Ogden Citizenship PATH program.” It offers a range of help, including field trips for participants to meet representatives from a cross-section of the community and discuss with them different features of civic life and civic engagement.

Any participant with young children is also able to look into the childcare offerings the program includes. This is intended to bring fewer barriers to attending these citizenship classes.

Salt Lake City's population is on the decline according to recent research

While Utah is growing, researchers provide evidence that people are moving out of the Salt Lake area rather than moving in.

John Burns Research & Consulting released numbers showing how the Salt Lake area was seeing a loss in population possibly due to affordability issues, congestion, and quality of living. More people are moving south and north of the city.

Kristin Matthews, vice president of consulting with John Burns Research & Consulting, isn’t worried about the future of Salt Lake County.

“It’s just the time that we’re looking at today and overall, Salt Lake County’s going to be very healthy, especially with the bid for the 2034 Olympics," Matthews said.