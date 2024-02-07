Utah Governor visits southern border over 'public safety issue'

Governor Spencer Cox joined 14 other governors in Texas in response to what he called President Joe Biden's "open border policies." Cox said illegal crossings have increased significantly, putting strain on all states, especially those close to the border.

"We are talking about 3.2 million people in just the last calendar year," Cox pointed out. "To put that into perspective, there are 3.4 million people in the State of Utah right now. We are the 30th largest state in the nation, so an equivalent to our number of people, and those are the people that we know about."

On Sunday, President Biden said a national security deal had been reached with a bipartisan group of Senators and includes what he calls the "toughest and fairest set of border reforms in decades." But House Speaker Mike Johnson refuses to accept it and other Republicans have also heavily criticized it, some even calling for the border crisis to be dealt with after the election.

Cox argued it is important to recognize being "pro-border security" does not mean you're "anti-migrant" or "anti-refugee." He added the State of Utah is the most welcoming state in the country toward migrants and refugees, but doubled down on his call for law and order.

"We also know that our cities and states are being overrun, the resources that we have available are being tapped out and sadly the federal government has once again just completely abdicated their responsibility," Cox contended.

Cox said President Biden should act and enforce existing laws on the books. He also called on Congress to step up and do its part. Cox added drugs like meth and fentanyl are also making their way into the Beehive State and said the amount of drugs being apprehended is "mind-blowing."

