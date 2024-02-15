© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Thursday PM headlines: New bill would raise state alcohol tax and add more liquor licenses

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published February 15, 2024 at 3:22 PM MST
Six alcoholic beverages lined up together
Sebastian Andersson
/
Unsplash
The bill would raise the state tax on alcohol, but would also allow for more licenses for restaurants and bars to serve alcohol.

Snowpack sets an "optimistic tone" for water conditions

The Utah Division of Water Resources said Thursday they are optimistic about water conditions due to the state’s consistently above-normal snowpack.

Their water conditions update for February said reservoirs statewide are 82% full — a stark contrast, they say, to last year when reservoirs were 50% full at the same point in the season.

They said continued conservation efforts ensure we will have adequate water in our reservoirs during times of drought.

Introduced bill would raise state alcohol tax and create more liscenses

A bill introduced to the State House Rules Committee Thursday would increase the state markup on liquor, wine, heavy beer and flavored malt beverages.

The bill, from Rep. Jefferson Burton (R-Utah County), would also increase the state tax on beer and use that additional revenue to fund three alcohol-related law enforcement officers dedicated to compliance with the law.

While adding to the state tax markup on alcoholic beverages, the bill would also increase the number of restaurant and bar licenses to serve alcohol within the state.

Salinity levels improve after raising Great Salt Lake causeway berm

The Utah Department of Natural Resources said changes made to the causeway berm that separates the northern and southern areas of Great Salt Lake are already benefitting the Lake’s brine shrimp.

The Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands worked with the Division of Water Resources to raise the causeway berm in 2023.

The DNR said since the change, hatch rates of brine shrimp increased from 60% to 90% and commercial harvests of brine shrimp cysts have increased by roughly 10 million pounds.
Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates. In her free time, she spends time with her rescue dog Quigley and enjoys rock climbing.
