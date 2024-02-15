Thursday PM headlines: New bill would raise state alcohol tax and add more liquor licenses

Snowpack sets an "optimistic tone" for water conditions

The Utah Division of Water Resources said Thursday they are optimistic about water conditions due to the state’s consistently above-normal snowpack.

Their water conditions update for February said reservoirs statewide are 82% full — a stark contrast, they say, to last year when reservoirs were 50% full at the same point in the season.

They said continued conservation efforts ensure we will have adequate water in our reservoirs during times of drought.

Introduced bill would raise state alcohol tax and create more liscenses

A bill introduced to the State House Rules Committee Thursday would increase the state markup on liquor, wine, heavy beer and flavored malt beverages.

The bill, from Rep. Jefferson Burton (R-Utah County), would also increase the state tax on beer and use that additional revenue to fund three alcohol-related law enforcement officers dedicated to compliance with the law.

While adding to the state tax markup on alcoholic beverages, the bill would also increase the number of restaurant and bar licenses to serve alcohol within the state.

Salinity levels improve after raising Great Salt Lake causeway berm

The Utah Department of Natural Resources said changes made to the causeway berm that separates the northern and southern areas of Great Salt Lake are already benefitting the Lake’s brine shrimp.

The Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands worked with the Division of Water Resources to raise the causeway berm in 2023.

The DNR said since the change, hatch rates of brine shrimp increased from 60% to 90% and commercial harvests of brine shrimp cysts have increased by roughly 10 million pounds.