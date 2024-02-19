USU celebrates Black artistry with music and art pieces

The Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art curator and head of academic initiatives, Danielle Stewart presented “Famni Imen: A Celebration of Black Artistry,” this past Saturday in honor of Black History Month. She also introduced the works of art portrayed throughout the performance.

Jeiran Hasan, assistant flute professor in the Caines College of Artsat USU, started off the program by playing, “Color Wheels for alto flute and fixed media,” composed by Allison Loggins-Hull.

Hasan performed five pieces all composed by female black artists. On the piano was Amy Glenn.

These musical numbers were paired with five art pieces also created by black female artists. What’s unique about these specific flute pieces is they were all composed within the last three years.

“So I thought, wow, that's just like such an easy direct relationship between those two pieces of artwork. And a few of them just took a little bit more thought and care," Hasan said. "But I'm really happy with the pairings. And I think it'll be nice for me to see them projected behind me as I'm playing the piece and just like trying to get all of that in there as well."

Stewart presented the paintings and shared background stories of each one that provided the audience with a deeper understanding of the art.

“They learned with these stories from an early age, I don't know if I would have taught to teach them these stories if it weren’t for the statue," Stewart said. "For me, that is why art is so important. We are so naturally immersed in our own paradise, that it can be difficult to remember that ours are not the only stories."

Following the performance was a reception held at the museum where the pieces for Black History Month were displayed.

“I just want to remind everyone that at the end of the day, it is about our community, it’s about our unity,” Hasan said.