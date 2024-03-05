Cache Super Tuesday volunteer shares how this year compares for Republicans

Bonnie Holt, Cache Republican caucus volunteer: It's been an eye opener learning curve to see how the political process works. And I think so many people don't realize that this is the primary election for the Republican Party. And so the state I think has done its best to smooth the whole operation for getting registered for so many people. It's been an entirely new process, in that you needed to register twice in order to come and speak at caucus and participate in caucus. But the opportunity to vote and the agency to be able to do that is just wonderful. I’m grateful that we live in a nation that allows that.

Anna Johnson: How long have you been involved in the caucus process at the moment?

Bonnie Holt: Well, in 2016, I was in this building. And off the record I think I told you that the custodians said that they had 3500 people attempting to get into this—that did make it into the building. And they looked at that from a usage perspective cave, in custodians. But anyway, I think it's great to get people involved and to let them know their rights because our country was founded on Christian values and to maintain those and to maintain rights for everyone, we need to be involved.