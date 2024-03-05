Why Super Tuesday was still important for Cache Democrats who already voted

Shannon Rhodes, Chair of the Cache Democrats: We did our presidential primary via mail-in ballots, so tonight is focused on electing our precinct officers and our delegates for our county and state conventions. So that's kind of the focus of tonight. Tonight, we're having an opportunity to hear from a couple of our candidates, and then everyone else split up into their precincts and elect their precinct officers and that kind of a thing.

Caitlin Keith: And then why is it important that people come to this caucus tonight and be involved in the Democratic Party here in Cache Valley?

Shannon Rhodes: Essentially, caucus night is important because you're, number one, electing the people who are going to be your officers in your direct neighborhood. But then secondly, you are electing your delegates who are going to decide for you who ends up on the ballot ultimately. So you’re choosing the people that are gonna speak for you, so it's an important part to be part of that process so that you know the person representing you represents your values.

Caitlin Keith: Is here anything you want people to know about the Democratic Party here in Cache Valley?

Shannon Rhodes: Our Democratic Party is growing. That's super exciting. There was just recently an article in the Salt Lake Tribune about how we're trending sort of purplish, which we're excited about. And the biggest thing we want them to be aware of is that the values that we have as a party are the family values that people have in general here in the valley. The things that they care about, we care about. So we care about clean air, we care about our water, we care about our education, we care about our schools, our mental health, all of those things that are important values that people care about in their day to day lives.

Caitlin Keith: And then how is it being the chair of this organization in an area that is majority Republican?

Shannon Rhodes: It can be an uphill battle. 2020 was hard, COVID was hard on the party. It kind of got a little bit disorganized, so we're excited to get up and going, have more events, have more activities, that kind of a thing.

Caitlin Keith: Thank you.

Shannon Rhodes: You're welcome!