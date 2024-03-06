Wednesday PM headlines: Utahns still vote as expected after chaotic caucus

Despite chaotic caucuses, Utahns voted as expected

Even after chaotic conditions at the Super Tuesday caucuses, Utahns voted as expected, setting up for a rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

At Republican caucuses Tuesday night, technical issues with the online check-in process and an unexpectedly large attendance numbers caused delays for voters, in some cases by hours.

This also meant the results for Utah’s Republican choice were delayed until early Wednesday morning.

Despite the wait, the results were of no surprise, with Trump easily winning most of Utah’s counties — though Utah did have the closest margin between Trump and his opponent Nikki Haley of any state besides Vermont.

Joe Biden also won Utah's Democratic primary in a landslide with over 87% percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

New SLC airport tunnel coming this fall to shorten walking time

A date has finally been set for the opening of a new tunnel at Salt Lake City International Airport that’s expected to cut down on walking time.

For about four years, travelers at the airport have had to make a roundabout, nearly mile-long trek down Concourse A and through a tunnel to get to Concourse B.

The new River Tunnel, set to open on Oct. 22, will connect the airport’s main terminal directly to Concourse B, making the trip significantly shorter.

The airport will also be unveiling a mini plaza in Concourse B and five additional gates.

Portion of eastbound I-215 closed in SLC this weekend

A portion of eastbound I-215 in Salt Lake City will be closed throughout this weekend for bridge work.

Eastbound lanes will be closed between the I-15 interchange and State Street on March 9 and 10. Drivers in the area will detour off the highway at Exit 297 and can get back on at the State Street on-ramp.

The Utah Department of Transportation did not specify a time for the start of the closures, but lanes are expected to reopen in time for Monday's morning commute.

Crews will be working to remove the top layers of the 300 West bridge that runs over I-215 in the area.