Thursday PM headlines: Committee plans to return to 2002 venues for 2034 Olympic games

Olympic and Paralympic Games could return to 2002 venues in 2034

The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games has identified 13 local venues that could be a part of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games’ return to Utah in 2034.

Each venue named as part of the Preferred Host bid is within an hour of the athlete village at the University of Utah, making it the most compact Games since 2002.

The committee proposed using Rice-Eccles Stadium for the opening and closing ceremonies, the Maverick Center for ice hockey and returning to Utah Olympic Park for events like ski jumping, skeleton and luge.

Utah Financial Hall of Fame is now accepting nominations

The Utah Jumpstart Coalition, Utah Treasurer and the Utah State Board of Education, today, announced the the Utah Financial Education Hall of Fame.

The awards recognize educators and administrators who excel in empowering students with financial skills and knowledge.

They are currently accepting nominations for five different community-nominated awards including Utah Personal Finance Educator of the Year, the Student Empowerment award, and the Financial Education Champion Award.

40% of Utah caregivers are under financial or mental stress, study finds

More than four in 10 Utah caregivers are under financial or mental stress according to a new report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah.

Most caregivers in Utah are employed at least part-time but one-third say they aren’t currently working.

More than half of caregivers say they’ve turned to family or friends for help with caregiving but just 11% say they’ve gotten support from government or community programs.