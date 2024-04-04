© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPR is off the air in Bear Lake at 89.3 FM. If you live in the area, please contact us with any information.

Thursday PM headlines: Committee plans to return to 2002 venues for 2034 Olympic games

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published April 4, 2024 at 1:39 PM MDT
A map showing proposed venues for the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Games. There is a legend on the right showing the events proposed for each venue.
Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games
A map showing proposed venues for the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Olympic and Paralympic Games could return to 2002 venues in 2034

The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games has identified 13 local venues that could be a part of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games’ return to Utah in 2034.

Each venue named as part of the Preferred Host bid is within an hour of the athlete village at the University of Utah, making it the most compact Games since 2002.

The committee proposed using Rice-Eccles Stadium for the opening and closing ceremonies, the Maverick Center for ice hockey and returning to Utah Olympic Park for events like ski jumping, skeleton and luge.

Utah Financial Hall of Fame is now accepting nominations

The Utah Jumpstart Coalition, Utah Treasurer and the Utah State Board of Education, today, announced the the Utah Financial Education Hall of Fame.

The awards recognize educators and administrators who excel in empowering students with financial skills and knowledge.

They are currently accepting nominations for five different community-nominated awards including Utah Personal Finance Educator of the Year, the Student Empowerment award, and the Financial Education Champion Award.

40% of Utah caregivers are under financial or mental stress, study finds

More than four in 10 Utah caregivers are under financial or mental stress according to a new report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah.

Most caregivers in Utah are employed at least part-time but one-third say they aren’t currently working.

More than half of caregivers say they’ve turned to family or friends for help with caregiving but just 11% say they’ve gotten support from government or community programs.
Tags
Utah News UPROlympicsOlympic BidcaregivingEducators
Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates. In her free time, she spends time with her rescue dog Quigley and enjoys rock climbing.
See stories by Anna Johnson
Related Content