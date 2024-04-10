Wednesday AM headlines: Taylorsville LDS temple will give public tours ahead of official opening

Panguitch residents urged to prepare for potential dam failure

Local officials have sent out a public safety notice due to integrity issues with the Panguitch Lake Dam.

After discovering a large crack in the dam, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media upgrading the situation to a Level 2 Emergency Situation on Tuesday evening, which means there is potential for dam failure.

The sheriff’s office noted this was a precautionary measure, as there is no immediate threat to public safety but the situation could rapidly evolve.

Later Tuesday night, the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City issued a flash flood watch for the potential failure of the dam.

Officials urged residents of Panguitch and surrounding areas to be prepared for a possible evacuation if they reached a Level 3 situation. Their tips were to stay informed through official channels, have an evacuation plan and emergency kits, and to inform others of the potential danger.



Davis Behavioral Health given $8.2 million for supportive housing

Davis Behavioral Health has received $8.2 million from the recent legislative session to build a 60-unit apartment building for those struggling with mental health issues or substance abuse.

The apartment building is intended for clients who leave treatment at Davis Behavioral Health but still need housing and support to prevent themselves from decompensating.

There will be 24/7 staff at the apartments with a controlled entrance that requires check-in and check-out for guests. There will also be wrap-around services for residents and will be built near an outpatient clinic operated by David Behavior Health.

The goal of the project is to meet both the rising need for permanent supportive housing and reduce homelessness.

Taylorsville LDS temple to open public tours this weekend

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is preparing to open its newest temple in Taylorsville, Utah.

The temple has been in the works since 2019. Now that it’s complete, there will be public tours from Saturday, April 13 through May 18, excluding Sundays.

Afterwards, the structure will be dedicated and open to church members in good standing.

The opening comes on the heels of two LDS temples being announced over the weekend to be built in Lehi and West Jordan, and with the newly constructed Layton Temple to open house tours on Friday, April 19.