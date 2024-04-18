© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Thursday PM headlines: The Great Utah ShakeOut preps Utahns for earthquakes

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published April 18, 2024 at 2:47 PM MDT
Damaged buildings lining a street with a pile of debris in front of them
Utah Geological Survey
These buildings were damaged during an earthquake in Wells, Nevada in 2008

Nearly a million Utahns practice what to do in case of an earthquake

Thousands of Utahns practiced how they willdrop, cover, and hold on in case of a large earthquake Thursday, as part of the Great Utah ShakeOut earthquake drill.

Officials said over 930,000 Utahns registered to participate in the shakeout this year.

In addition to practicing taking cover during an earthquake, Be Ready Utah said you should prepare by updating your personal or family disaster plans, organizing or restocking your emergency supply kits, and securing items that might fall during an earthquake.

How you can celebrate Earth Day, everyday

Many Utahns will celebrate Earth Day on Monday, but the Division of Wildlife Resources said you can celebrate the earth any day of the year.

They recommended six steps you can take to help fish and wildlife in your area. They say to report reptile, amphibian, and bird sightings, reduce plastic use and avoid littering, and to turn off outdoor lights to help birds while they migrate.

The DWR also said you should avoid feeding or moving wildlife and, if you go hunting or fishing, to make sure you buy a license as they support conservation projects.
