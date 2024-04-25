Snowpack melting quickly, low risk of flooding

Snowpack near Logan hit a peak of 27 inches the first week of April, due to warm spring temperatures, almost half has already melted.

Last year, heavy snowfall and spring precipitation led to flooding throughout Utah.

Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency to allow the state to access funds and support needed to deal with the flooding and resulting dangerous conditions.

Despite the rapid loss of local snowpack, flooding is not a major concern so far, according to Jon Meyer, assistant state climatologist at the Utah Climate Center.

Mountain snowpack this year was lower than last year’s record snowpack, according to Meyer. At Tony Grove Lake, water in snowpack this year peaked at 43.8 inches, compared to 57.7 inches last year, a difference of about 14 inches.

Meyer said water flow from Logan Canyon is normal for this time of year and barring any major precipitation on top of the snow melt, peak flow forecasts don’t indicate any flood danger.

Meyer predicted thunderstorms and a small amount of mountain snow this weekend.

“Enjoy the spring pendulum,” said Meyer. “And look forward to April showers bringing May flowers."