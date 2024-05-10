Friday PM headlines: Great Salt Lake license plates, Hogle Zoo's new native exhibit

Utah might get a glimpse of the northern lights this weekend

Utahns might be able to glimpse the northern lights this weekend thanks to a geomagnetic storm.

The storm, which is expected to hit on Friday and linger into Sunday, will be most powerful in Canada, northern Russia and parts of Greenland. However, parts of the United States may be able to see the phenomenon as well.

Utah has a slight chance for an aurora sighting Friday night in the very northern areas, with the best time being after 10 p.m.

Those hoping to catch a glimpse of the northern lights are encouraged to get as far north as possible and away from light pollution.

Expect delays getting into SLC Airport due to maintenance

Those flying out of Salt Lake City International Airport in the next week can expect delays — not with the planes, but with getting into the airport.

Starting Friday, May 10 at 8 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation is closing the ramp from northbound I-215 to the airport for bridge maintenance. The project is expected to last until Tuesday, May 14 at 5 p.m.

The eastbound I-80 ramp to northbound I-215 will also be closed from Friday through early Monday morning, though it’s scheduled to reopen ahead of the morning commute.

Those coming to the airport are urged to leave early to account for delays.

Great Salt Lake license plates could soon be a reality

A specialty license plate to show love for the Great Salt Lake could be a reality soon.

The plate, which includes art of the lake and a flying pelican, will raise money for lake preservation efforts. Before they can be made, however, 500 people have to sign up to buy one.

According to Sen. Jen Plumb, who sponsored the bill to create the plate, they are reportedly within a couple dozen sign-ups of that goal as of Wednesday.

You can get more information and sign up for a plate here.

Hogle Zoo has new exhibit for native wildlife

Utah’s Hogle Zoo has a new exhibit that focuses not on exotic creatures, but wildlife native to Utah.

The $22 million, three-acre Aline W. Skaggs Wild Utah Exhibit features animals like cougars, marmots, flying squirrels, bighorn sheep, and North American porcupines.

Though these creatures could be found in the wild, sometimes right in Utahns’ backyards, having them at the zoo provides a controlled, safe environment to view the animals.