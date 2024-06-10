Monday PM headlines: SLC's 2034 Olympics expected to cost $2.38 billion

Intermountain breaks ground on cancer center expansion in Logan

Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital recently broke ground on an expansion to its Gossner Cancer Center’s Radiation Oncology department.

The 3,717 square-foot expansion includes things like additional clinical space and equipment for a brachytherapy program, a new CT scanner, radiation isotope treatment center, a high-resolution real-time ultrasound system, and a new linear accelerator for radiation therapy.

Last year, the Gossner Cancer Center treated 75% of the local cancer community, according to a press release.

Construction for the expansion is set to begin this summer and be completed sometime next year.

Cooling centers open in Salt Lake County as heat wave approaches

For the first time this season, temperatures may reach triple digits in Salt Lake City this week.

Another heat wave is expected to hit the American Southwest, bringing Utah’s capital city to a possible hundred degrees on Wednesday, about fifteen degrees higher than normal.

To help locals beat the extreme heat, Salt Lake County has opened multiple cooling centers at county libraries and senior centers. A full list of air-conditioned centers is available on the Salt Lake County website.

County officials recommend staying hydrated, wearing light and breathable fabrics, and staying out of the sun in the hottest parts of the day to avoid heat exhaustion or stroke.

SLC’s 2034 Olympics expected to cost $2.38 billion

Organizers for the proposed 2034 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City unveiled their first budget estimate for the games on Monday.

Total costs were projected at just under $4 billion, with $2.38 billion slated for operational costs. Leaders of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games said they believe the budget can be covered without using local, state, or federal taxpayer dollars.

They plan to lean on commercial and private sources like ticketing and domestic sponsorships to cover the costs. Many of the venues used in the 2002 Winter Olympics are also planned to be used, with no new venue construction planned for 2034.

The proposed budget was released just days before the International Olympic Committee Future Host Commission will present its recommendations to the committee's executive board. The board will then study the numbers later this month and is expected to officially award the 2034 Games to Salt Lake City in late July.