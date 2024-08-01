Brigham City officials treat algal contamination in Mantua Reservoir

Brigham City is once again treating the Mantua Reservoir for contamination from algal blooms.

On Tuesday, a boat was dumping an experimental anti-algal, however this time they are targeting a specific area of the reservoir.

“They did apply a treatment for the blue-green algae on Tuesday,” according to Brigham City Public Information Officer Cami Sabin.

Last October, officials applied the treatment to the entire reservoir. This summer, city officials are using an experimental treatment targeting certain portions of the reservoir. The anti-algal treatment, targeting the blue-green algae in the reservoir, almost immediately turns to hydrogen peroxide when mixed with the water which eradicates the algae.

“Today, they applied a smaller maintenance in spots as opposed to the entire reservoir, said Sabin. “Last year, we saw almost immediate clarity to the water.”

She said the warmer temperatures certainly contribute to the algal growth, but also runoff from agricultural land surrounding the water, while not a primary cause for the the growth of the blooms, could be a factor to its growth.

“We are monitoring and taking water samples daily,” Sabin said. “Hopefully the treatment that we apply is worth the expense.”

The cost of Tuesday’s treatment is $25,000, Sabin said.

In high concentrations, the algal contamination can be toxic to people, fish, and other animals. It can kill small animals and make people sick.

Sabin said the reservoir is an important resource for Brigham City. It was initially created for irrigation, Sabin said.

Approximately 300 fish were killed Tuesday due to the treatment. The Department of Wildlife Resources stocked the reservoir with 10,000 trout last fall.