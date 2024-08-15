Tips for success as Utah kids head back to classrooms

McCall Lyon, director of teleconsultation at The Children's Center Utah, described going back to school is a "tolerable stressor," meaning it is a situation children are able to cope with as long as they are receiving adequate support.

"There's lots of different things that families can do to support children as they head back to school," Lyon explained. "If summer schedules have been a little hectic, as they are for many families, it can help us though to reestablish a consistent routine in advance of the school year, including regular sleep and meal time."

Lyon recommended preschoolers get between 10 and 13 hours of sleep per night, elementary students get nine to 12 hours, while teens need between eight and 10. She added steps can be taken to reduce uncertainty before the first day of school, like meeting teachers, reviewing class schedules and assembling needed school supplies.

Lyon noted it is important to make mental health a priority year-round, especially as mental health challenges are on the rise among young people.

"It is important to give children space to express how they feel about starting school, including any negative emotions, like anxiety or even anger," Lyon emphasized. "We can validate their emotions and when necessary, think together about strategies for how they can feel better."

She stressed it is critical for parents to show a positive attitude about school and speak hopefully about it. And if social and emotional skills are not addressed, it can lead to more serious mental health problems down the line. If your child is having a mental health crisis, you can call 988 for immediate, 24/7 support.

Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer and executive vice president of UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, said being physically healthy also sets students up for success. She encouraged parents to have their children examined by a medical professional, especially to ensure they can see and hear well.

"Once a year, have that conversation with your primary care physician, get those referrals, make sure you're on that set schedule," Randall urged. "A dental cleaning and checkup is recommended annually for children, as well."

