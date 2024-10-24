Utahns are encouraged to explore health care options during Medicare open enrollment

Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer and executive vice president of UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, said a lot can change in a year, and it is crucial to ensure all providers and medications are still covered. Randall recommended planning ahead.

"Don't make this a last minute decision," Randall urged. "It's way too much information, and it's an important decision to think about the health insurance coverage that you're going to have for next year."

Almost 450,000 Utahns receive Medicare and one of the biggest changes people will see this year is a new $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket prescription drugs under Part D.

Randall added it is vital older Utahns understand the differences between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, which can include benefits like dental, vision and hearing. There is more information at MedicareMadeClear.com.

Matt Slonaker, executive director of the Utah Health Policy Project, said they have helped tens of thousands of Utahns through the enrollment process for a number of years, including those shopping on the health insurance marketplace. For Utah, the open enrollment period runs from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15. Slonaker stressed they are there to help.

"We do the direct service, one by one, but we also want to look upstream to figure out why folks are even kind of showing up on our doorstep to need help," Slonaker explained. "Due to complications and unnecessary paperwork, things like that."

Slonaker added enhanced premium subsidies, which were extended due to the Inflation Reduction Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, have helped increase the amount of financial assistance available by making premiums more affordable.

Slonaker cautioned if they are left to expire by the end of 2025, marketplace enrollees will see premium payments increase substantially. State residents can visit TakeCareUtah.org to find free help with the insurance enrollment process.

Meanwhile, individuals with employer-sponsored health plans are also selecting coverage during open enrollment periods that typically run between September and December.

