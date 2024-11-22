How to manage post-election emotions and stay grounded and engaged

Elections bring changes, and for many people, these changes lead to emotional responses.

“Anytime we have a big emotional response to anything, in our view, it's because we've really over-identified with it. So, you know, when things don't go our way, it's experienced as sort of a threat to our identity,” said Derrik Tollefson, a Professor of Social Work at Utah State University.

Tollefson is also the Director of the I-System Institute, which teaches mind-body bridging, a mindfulness-based therapeutic technique.

“What we teach is that these are natural responses. …. But then redirect that awareness back out away from the self, just to engaging again back in your life,” Tollefson said.

Aaron Welcher, Director of Communications with ACLU Utah, said advocacy work is inherently rooted in emotion, but the work is a marathon, not a sprint.

“Everyone wants to do everything when they feel in crisis, … And I've seen a lot of people burn out very quickly because they want to do everything, and they're not taking care of themselves,” Tollefson said.

Welcher said change often happens at the personal level, and said if you don’t feel safe having a conversation with someone, it’s ok not to engage.

“I do think, too though, that we have to be in community to build power, to make change. I’ve found it really effective to actually work within your network and your community, because these people already do trust you. They know you,” Welcher said.

Tollefson said connecting with people who don’t share our perspective is important.

"There is no us and them. It's just us, and some of us are different than others, but it is just us. We're all in this together, right? And the more we can talk and share and create shared understanding, the better it is," Tollefson said.

“The ACLU of Utah and the ACLU overall, we are non-partisan, and we are focused on civil rights and liberties. There's a reason we've existed under Democrats and we've existed under Republicans. It's because civil rights and liberties, really at their core, are about everyone, and it's about protecting everyone,” Welcher said.