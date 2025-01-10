Idaho's latest anti-diversity push in higher ed meets pushback

Over the holiday break, the Idaho State Board of Education passed the "Resolution on DEI Ideology in Higher Education," which prevents "central offices, policies, procedures or initiatives" on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Francisco Salinas, who currently works at Spokane Falls Community College, has worked at the University of Idaho and Boise State University, including as director of student diversity and inclusion. He said he worked with students and student groups that welcomed and supported peers with similar backgrounds and experiences.

"I got to see it be transformational in the lives of students, and it was heartwarming," Salinas recounted. "That's why it's so heartbreaking to see these things taken away."

The board said DEI efforts in higher education are not welcoming for every student but the board acknowledged at the Dec. 18 meeting where the resolution passed it received feedback from nearly 700 students, about 80% of whom were against the resolution.

Many Idaho universities have already closed or renamed offices and positions associated with diversity and inclusion, including Salinas, who had his job title changed to assistant to the vice president for equity initiatives at Boise State University before he left in 2022. He stressed students and staff are likely to reconsider coming to or staying in Idaho.

"This kind of thing makes it less likely that the state of Idaho not only will see a diverse population of students in higher education but it's a real signal for faculty that might consider employment in the state of Idaho that the state of Idaho is actually hostile to diversity efforts," Salinas contended.

Higher education institutions are required to comply with the resolution by June 30 but Salinas hopes students in particular feel it is an ongoing discussion.

"Because there was a decision made does not mean that the conversation is over, and that's the way that power works," Salinas asserted. "It's an ongoing negotiation, but they need to know that they have a place in that negotiation."