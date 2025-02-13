This dean will be USU’s interim president after Cantwell’s surprise departure

A renowned researcher and dean at Utah State University will serve as interim president while the search starts to find a replacement for Elizabeth “Betsy” Cantwell, who announced her sudden departure last week.

Alan L. Smith will take the helm of the Logan school in the coming weeks, with Cantwell slated to leave quickly — starting a new position as president of Washington State University on April 1.

Smith has been at USU since 2021 and currently oversees the College of Education and Human Services. In a statement Wednesday, he said he wants to “ensure stability and continued momentum as the search for the next president moves forward.”

He also previously served on the committee that selected Cantwell to lead the school.

The Utah Board of Higher Education met Wednesday afternoon to approve his appointment, moving fast to install a temporary leader and also launch the official search for someone to take the post long-term. Those actions came just days after Cantwell surprised many by saying she was stepping down; she had been in her post for only about a year and a half.

