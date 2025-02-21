Wicked Broadway performer dishes on the film version

From the novel to the stage and finally brought to the screen, Wicked is one of the most successful and iconic shows in history. Wicked premiered on October 30, 2003 at the Gershwin Theatre on Broadway in New York City.

Libby Lloyd from Kaysville, Utah is starring in the most recent cast of Wicked on Broadway. She compares it to the film.

“They did such a good job honoring the stage version, like the original version. So many lines from the script and obviously the music are exactly the same, but then they still took creative liberties to do things on film that you can't really do on stage in the ballroom. When Elphaba comes out in the Broadway version, you just don't quite have as much time to wait and feel the impact of like how embarrassed she is. Her eyes fill with tears, and things like that I think are so amazing in the film version, said Lloyd.

Performer and Utah State University student, McKenna Norton shares her experience about how Wicked has changed her for the better.

“There's this moment in the movie that they made so beautiful that you don't get to see as up close and personal in the play. It's this moment where Glenda realizes that she's being the worst. There's like one tear that falls from Cynthia's face, and Glenda is like changing. You watch her change in front of your eyes. And I think that's just such a good representation for everyone of what true friendship looks like, and knowing that even if you won't see each other every day for the rest of your life, that friendship changed you,” said Norton.

