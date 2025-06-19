© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle

Israel and Iran, No Kings Day protests, and the Minnesota assassin

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published June 19, 2025 at 10:30 AM MDT
Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss the escalating military conflict between Israel and Iran, the role of the U.S. in the Middle East, No Kings Day protests across the nation, and the fatal shooting at a protest in Salt Lake City. They also discuss the political assassinations in Minnesota, Sen. Mike Lee's controversial social media comments, Utah Rep. Trevor Lee's intention to rename Harvey Milk Boulevard, and the Red Bull Soapbox race in Utah.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Natalie Gochnour
John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
