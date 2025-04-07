Utah groups protest Rocky Mountain Power plan, rate hike proposal

The utility just released a new Integrated Resource Plan, which outlines how it will meet the state's energy demands.

Jonathan Whitesides, spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Power, acknowledged previous plans included more renewable resources but said the company tries to plan 20 years into the future and changes are almost inevitable. Electric rates could soon increase by more than 15% for residential customers if the Utah Public Service Commission approves a rate-hike request later this month.

"The commission has to determine, were we prudent in what we spent on behalf of the customers?" Whitesides explained. "Even though it is a 15.5%, the commission will determine whether that is reasonable and prudent."

Whitesides pointed out the rate increase would help cover costs associated with maintenance as well as energy projects, like the Rock Creek Wind Project in Wyoming. The company's latest plan also extends, rather than shortens, the life of coal operations in the state.

Stan Holmes, volunteer for the group Utah Needs Clean Energy, was at Tuesday's Salt Lake City event. He thinks costs will be passed onto Utahns if Rocky Mountain Power moves forward with its latest plan.

"It's not just the environmental community and the business community that's saying, 'What's going on here?' It's folks that have been tracking Rocky Mountain Power for a long time, saying, 'something smells wrong here,'" Holmes emphasized. "We're hoping the commissioners do now what they did 10 years ago, when they stopped Rocky Mountain Power from slapping a monthly surcharge on its rooftop solar customers."

Holmes called the utility's latest plan "terrible," but added he and others feel optimistic their message will be heard.

"When you take a look from an economic standpoint at what the future holds for Utah if we shift to clean renewables -- like geothermal, for example, which is given short shrift in this 20-year plan -- we wouldn't have any argument," Holmes contended.