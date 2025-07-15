© 2025 Utah Public Radio
The Sundance Film Festival prepares for its final run in Utah

The Salt Lake Tribune | By Sean P. Means
Published July 15, 2025 at 12:30 AM MDT
Several film rolls are laid out. A roll cover with the words "Sundance Film Festival" sits in the middle of these rolls
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The Sundance Film Festival is making plans for the 2026 event — the last one to be held in Utah.

The Sundance Film Festival is preparing for its final run in Utah, making plans in six months to showcase new independent movies, pay tribute to Sundance Institute founder Robert Redford, and look back at the festival’s 40-plus years in Park City.

In an open letter to patrons released Monday, Eugene Hernandez, the event’s director, laid out early plans for the 2026 festival, the last in Utah.

Sundance Institute announced in March that it would move the festival to Boulder, Colorado, after its Park City contract expires.

Sundance’s goal, Hernandez wrote, is to make next year’s event “one to remember, a celebration full of gratitude and joy.”

Read the rest of the story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state. 
