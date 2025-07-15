The Sundance Film Festival prepares for its final run in Utah

The Sundance Film Festival is preparing for its final run in Utah, making plans in six months to showcase new independent movies, pay tribute to Sundance Institute founder Robert Redford, and look back at the festival’s 40-plus years in Park City.

In an open letter to patrons released Monday, Eugene Hernandez, the event’s director, laid out early plans for the 2026 festival, the last in Utah.

Sundance Institute announced in March that it would move the festival to Boulder, Colorado, after its Park City contract expires.

Sundance’s goal, Hernandez wrote, is to make next year’s event “one to remember, a celebration full of gratitude and joy.”

