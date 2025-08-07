Daily news: Utah had the country's third-highest jump in electricity costs last year

This is your daily news rundown for Thursday, August 7. In this edition:



The University of Utah may end over 80 programs as part of cuts from the state legislature

Utah had the nation's third-highest jump in electricity costs last year

A fast-moving fire in Summit County has forced campers in the area to evacuate

U of U plans to cut over 80 programs

The University of Utah is looking to cut over 80 programs.

On Tuesday, the university’s Board of Trustees approved a list of courses and degree programs that could be discontinued based on enrollment and graduation numbers.

Possible cuts include several teaching-related bachelor’s programs, master's degrees in applied mechanics and marketing, and doctoral degrees in theater and Middle East studies.

The full list will now be reviewed by the Utah System of Higher Education and Utah lawmakers before cuts are approved.

The University of Utah is one of several universities, including Utah State University and Weber State University, that are discontinuing programs due to a recent Utah law that cut funding for universities.

Utah had one of the biggest electricity cost increases in the country last year

Utah had one of the nation’s biggest jumps in electricity costs over the last year.

From May 2024 to May 2025, all but five states had an increase in average resident electricity prices, according to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Utah’s increased by about 15%, putting it behind only Maine and Connecticut.

The increase also comes as Rocky Mountain Power, the state’s largest utility company, seeks to increase residential rates further.

Fast-moving Summit County fire forces campers to evacuate

A fast-moving fire in Summit County has forced campers in the area to evacuate.

The newly-named Beulah Fire has grown to over 300 acres as it burns near the Wasatch National Forest.

Structures are currently threatened by the fire, and evacuations are in place for Bear River and Mill Creek.

While crews work to contain the fire, the public is asked to avoid the area.