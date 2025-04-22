Daily news: Weber State University is eliminating 32 programs over budget cuts

This is your daily news rundown for Tuesday, April 22. In this edition:



Weber State University is cutting 32 programs due to budget cuts from the legislature

The Salt Lake City Marathon is this weekend, bringing hundreds of road closures

Weber State University announced it's cutting 32 programs due to higher education budget cuts, just days after Utah State University announced similar decisions .

The majors, emphases, certificates, and minors being cut include applied physics, geography, German, queer studies, and field botany.

A number of majors and departments will also be consolidated, including combining the elementary education and special education programs, reducing emphases in communications, and making geography four tracks instead of seven.

Programs cut at Weber State and other state universities and colleges will have three years to “teach out” so students currently enrolled can hopefully complete their degrees.

The decision comes after Utah lawmakers cut $60 million to the state’s higher education instruction budget in the last legislative session.

Hundreds of intersections will shut down this weekend for the Salt Lake City Marathon.

Approximately 10,000 athletes are participating in Saturday's events, which include a marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K, kids’ K, and a bike tour.

The races will take place in the downtown area, but roads in Federal Heights, the University of Utah campus, Holladay, and Sugar house will also be affected.

The majority of affected roads will be closed between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m., though roads in especially areas near the start and finish line will be closed as early as midnight and as late as 5 p.m. A map of the full street closures can be found on the marathon’s website.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said major intersections will remain open for traffic as crowds allow and there will be access to the hospital, but that significant delays for travel or commuting should be expected.