© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
When federal funding for public media was eliminated, UPR lost its largest sustainer, putting our important community services at risk. But you can help replace those vital funds by becoming a new sustainer today with a monthly gift. GIVE NOW

What security will USU have at the upcoming Charlie Kirk event?

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published September 22, 2025 at 10:30 AM MDT
USU's Old Main building with the "A" tower and the green lawn of the Quad in front.
Levi Sim
/
Utah State University

Charlie Kirk’s tour to universities across the country is continuing after his death, and Utah State University is looking to increase security ahead of Turning Point USA’s stop in Logan.

According to a statement from the university, the Sept. 30 event will be an indoor ticketed event, though a venue hasn’t been finalized.

Security was already being put together for the event before Kirk’s death, but now that there are heightened safety concerns, USU said its department of public safety would continue collaborating with local, state, and federal partners to ensure appropriate security measures and protocols.

That includes threat assessment, detailed security planning, crowd management, close protection for the speaker, and readiness for crisis response.

Conservative influencer and activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at a speaking event at Utah Valley University earlier this month. 22-year-old Tyler Robinson has been charged with his murder.
Tags
Utah News UPRCharlie KirkUtah State UniversityShooting
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter and weekend announcer at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood
Related Content