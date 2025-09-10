© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk shot at UVU event

Utah Public Radio | By Sheri Quinn
Published September 10, 2025 at 1:36 PM MDT
Updated September 10, 2025 at 1:56 PM MDT
Charlie Kirk is wearing a suit and speaking into a microphone. The background is bright pink.
Gage Skidmore
/
Wikimedia Commons
Charlie Kirk speaking in Grapevine, Texas on June 9, 2023.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Charlie Kirk, a right-wing political activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot in the neck during his speaking event Wednesday at Utah Valley University, according to multiple eyewitnesses.

At the time of the shooting, Kirk was being asked about mass shootings and attendees immediately ducked for cover as gunfire was heard at 12:20 p.m. Kirk was taken away by his security team and the university was placed on lockdown.

According to a UVU statement, “a shot fired from the top of the Losee Center. Someone appeared to be at the top of the building or somewhere inside.” Classes have been canceled for the day. The status of the shooter is unclear.

On social media, President Donald Trump wrote, “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

Kirk's speech at UVU was part of the American Comeback Tour hosted by Turning Point USA. He was scheduled to visit Utah State University at the end of the month.

The FBI is monitoring the situation. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he was being briefed by law enforcement and that he would share updates as they become available.
Tags
Utah News Utah Valley UniversityUPRGun Violence
Sheri Quinn
Sheri's career in radio began at 7 years old in Los Angeles, California with a secret little radio tucked under her bed that she'd fall asleep with, while listening to The Dr. Demento Radio Show. She went on to produce the first science radio show in Utah in 1999 and has been reporting local, national and international stories ever since. After a stint as news director at KZYX on northern California's Lost Coast, she landed back at UPR in 2021.
