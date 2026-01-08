Utah's new liquor law requires 100% ID checks — no exceptions

As of Jan. 1, anyone purchasing alcohol in the state of Utah needs to present a valid ID, regardless of how old they appear to be.

Until this year, Utah law did not require alcohol sellers to check every ID. Servers and clerks could use discretion and skip ID checks for people who appeared clearly over 21 years old.

But an amendment to House Bill 437, a law passed by the Utah Legislature last year, has created a new identification card that will be issued to people whom a court has designated as interdicted persons — meaning they are legally prohibited from purchasing or possessing alcohol, often because of an extreme DUI conviction or a court order tied to alcohol-related offenses.

The new IDs will be printed with the words “No Alcohol Sale” across the top. As such, establishments carrying liquor licenses will be required to check all patron IDs for the printed phrase, no exceptions.

Mark Lunt, owner of The Cache Bar and Grill and the Island Market in Logan, said he doesn’t think the new law will change much.

“We’ve been IDing almost everyone," Lunt said. "I think it’s gonna be much harder for the Island Market … people are more taken off guard by it, where at a bar, people … are kind of expecting it.”

He added that it may take a few weeks for people to get used to the change.

”There may be some frustration," Lunt said. "There’s some people who are predisposed to hate the ‘nanny state’, and this might seem that way.”

Lunt recalled how the Island Market faced some controversy early in the pandemic by requiring customers to wear masks. He said his small shop had been “called out” by locals, whereas bigger corporations were let off the hook. Lunt worries the new law may bring about similar public attitudes.

“People aren’t gonna argue at Walmart, but maybe they’ll push back at a little family-run place,” Lunt said.

While Lunt assumes there may be some kinks in the process, he doesn’t think much will change at his businesses in the long run.

“I think it’ll have a minimal impact on us," hesaid. "After a month, everyone’s gonna know. It’ll have run its course.”