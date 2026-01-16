Daily news: Washington County has rejected Utah's new congressional map

Washington County rejected Utah's new congressional map. Will it affect ballots?

Washington County refused to adopt Utah’s new congressional district map — but that decision might not affect this year's election.

The new map, approved by Third District Judge Dianna Gibson in November, shifted the county’s district.

At a heated meeting last month, the two present county commissioners voted against changing code to comply with the new map, making the county out of compliance with state law.

“I’d like to be out of compliance with the judge’s order and have her come down and enforce this,” said County Commissioner Victor Iverson.

Iverson told the Salt Lake Tribune that he wanted the state Legislature to vote on a map or, if that wasn't possible, for the map to not be implemented until appeals could go forward.

Utah Republican lawmakers filed their intent to appeal on Thursday.

Washington County’s deputy clerk said county ballots will likely still list candidates for the new district, in line with the newly approved map.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Office also said the decision wouldn’t affect its ability to administer the election this November.

High schoolers in Utah are earning a record number of college credits

Utah high school students earned a record number of college credits during the latest school year.

In total, 61,000 students were awarded 495,117 college credit hours through concurrent enrollment, according to the Utah System of Higher Education and the State Board of Education.

That’s equivalent to over 4,000 average bachelor degrees.

Both the number of students involved in concurrent enrollment and the number of credit hours they earned increased in the 2024-25 school year compared to the previous year.

A construction project uncovered new fossils at Dinosaur National Monument

Dinosaur fossils were uncovered in a part of Dinosaur National Monument for the first time in over 100 years.

The ancient bones were first discovered by park staff during parking lot construction work near the Quarry Exhibit Hall in September.

Over a month, about 3,000 pounds of fossils and rock were removed to reveal what likely used to be a large, long-necked dinosaur. Work is now underway to clean and study the remains.

This was the first time fossils were uncovered in that area since the first excavations ended in 1924.