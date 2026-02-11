Daily news: The personal data of over two million Utahns could be at risk, audit says

This is your daily news rundown for Wednesday, Feb. 11. In this edition:



Two state systems containing sensitive personal data have major security issues, according to a new audit

A first-time homebuyer program could expand to support those buying an existing home

The personal data of over two million Utahns could be at risk, audit says

The sensitive personal data of more than two million Utahns is at risk, according to a state audit of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Utah State Auditor’s Office launched the audit in June 2025 after receiving a whistleblower complaint about security in the department.

It found major flaws in security for two major data repositories — the SAFE system, used by the Division of Child and Family Services , and eChart, used by the Utah State Hospital.

It said both repositories allowed broad access to records, including of vulnerable families and children, without properly enforcing or monitoring access.

Overall, the audit said the department had inadequate incident response preparedness and training, including poorly defined policies and confusion among staff.

The Division of Child and Family Services’ GRAMA team, which handles public records requests, faced scrutiny for significant backlogs and releasing sensitive documents to the wrong parties.

The Utah State Auditor said the report was held for seven months so the agency could implement suggestions, and that while changes have been made, progress is slower than expected.

First-time homebuyers could get financial assistance for existing homes

Utah already has an assistance program to support first-time homebuyers, but with continued issues of housing affordability and availability, lawmakers are considering expanding the program.

The original program , created in 2023, gave eligible homebuyers $20,000 to help with costs. However, one stipulation was that the home being purchased had to be a new build.

Under House Bill 541 , sponsored by Democratic Rep. Verona Mauga, the program would be amended to allow existing homes to be eligible — though for half as much financial support.

The bill was introduced to the Utah House on Wednesday and is waiting to be sent to a committee for discussion. If passed, it would take effect on May 6.