Cache Valley's oldest neighborhood grocery store is getting an upgrade

Cache Valley’s oldest neighborhood grocery store, the Island Market, is getting an upgrade.

Since opening in 1919, the Island Market has been a staple of Cache Valley. This year, the shop took to social media to announce their proposed upcoming remodel.

The renovation plan includes a new public restroom and food prep area, a five-spot parking lot, new entry doors and windows, and a new sign.

The store’s president, Chris Sands, suggested the upgrade is past due.

“Our building was constructed in 1961 and predates a number of city ordinances … that are in place now," Sands said.

Though the renovation includes a building expansion and new parking lot, Sands believes it will have no effect on surrounding housing or road use.

"It's unlikely that anything's going to really look … different to the surrounding property owners," Sands said. "We're just going to freshen up the exterior.”

The Island also intends to stay open during most of the construction, but may experience a few short closures.

After the announcement, the shop’s social media posts gained traction from frequent customers and Logan residents. Many commenters welcomed the upgrades, while others were saddened to hear of changes to their local market.

Commenters urged the owners to “keep the integrity of our neighborhood in mind,” and keep the “mom and pop” look by not modernizing the exterior.

Sands responded to these comments, assuring customers that he wants to keep the “mom and pop” feel alive.

“They love the Island Market," Sands said. "They don't want to see major changes really because it's a place that they've come to love just the way it is. And so our efforts in the expansion and renovation are intended to keep that small scale, neighborhood grocery store look and feel but also allow us to make some improvements at the property to better serve our customers.”

Logan City accepted their proposal and allowed the market to move forward with their project.