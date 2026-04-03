Holy ravioli! Cache Valley gets new Italian eatery

For Isaac and Erica Low, ravioli has always been on the menu.

It’s what they make on Thanksgiving, it’s a reminder of their Italian heritage and it’s what the mother-and-son duo decided they wanted to share with Cache Valley at their new restaurant, Biada Ravioli Kitchen.

“It’s a family tradition. We make ravioli,” Isaac said. “I’m a business student, and together we kind of thought, ‘You know what? Let’s start a ravioli restaurant.’”

After a brief soft opening, the restaurant at 693 S. Main Street in Logan opened its doors to the public March 25.

Bethany Baker / The Salt Lake Tribune Tables and decor can be seen inside the new Italian restaurant Biada in Logan on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Long lines of eager customers looking to get their Italian food fill soon stretched through the week as people tried Biada’s three types of ravioli: Lemon ricotta; Biada, which has meat and tomato sauce; and the less traditional Buffalo chicken variety.

“You would be surprised how many people love the Buffalo chicken,” Isaac said.

The cheesecake ravioli dessert has also been a popular choice, he added.

Cache Valley native Lori Jenks opted for the lemon ricotta ravioli on opening week.

“It tastes very homemade,” she said. “It’s just delightful.”

Another patron, Dawn Holzer, also appreciated the new spot.

“It’s hard to find good ravioli,” she said. “Actually, it’s really not worth it most of the time.”

Biada, however, was “a cut above,” she added.

“It’s dang good. The valley kind of lacks some good Italian food, and it really felt close to home, because these are our family traditions,” Isaac said.

In Cache Valley, Italian food options are sparse. Though there are a few other places, Biada specializes in ravioli and has a casual, order-at-the-counter setup.

Erica, whose maiden name is Biada, said she’s enjoyed the ambitious mother-son venture.

“My son and I, we have kind of different strengths, and so we have a lot of fun working together,” she said. “If I can’t get something done, he’ll help me out with it, and he’s kind of helped keep me on task.”

Along with co-owning the restaurant, Isaac, 21, is a junior studying finance at Utah State University, and also works another job. Though the restaurant has added more to his already-heavy plate, he said he thrives under the strain.

The idea for Biada first started in November, Isaac said. The following month, he and his mom took a trip to Italy, where they visited family and collected ideas they could bring to their restaurant.

“It really just motivated us to push for this family-centered ravioli Italian restaurant,” Isaac said.

Bethany Baker / The Salt Lake Tribune A family photo of Erica Lowe's grandparents hangs on the wall at Biada in Logan on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Sticking with the family-centered theme, the inside of the restaurant is also meant to feel like home, Erica said. The walls are covered with photos of her and Isaac’s family and their northern Italy roots. Above a group of tables, plants and rope lights hang from a pergola Erica made, resembling a backyard. Among other groups of tables are couches and comfortable chairs, meant to evoke the spirit of a living room.

“We have this handmade food. We want to have kind of a handmade touch in here as well,” Erica said. “I love my Italian heritage, and it’s amazing to be able to bring this to the community.”