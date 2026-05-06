Daily news: A busy Utah highway junctions will have fewer lanes for six months

This is your daily news rundown for Wednesday, May 6. In this edition:



Expect delays on US-6 near Thistle Junction during a six-month safety project

A Utah bookstore cancelled its promotion of Gov. Spencer Cox's book after customer backlash

One of Utah’s busiest highway junctions will have fewer lanes until November

Starting this week, expect delays when driving a section of US-6 in northern Utah as crews begin a six-month-long safety project.

Two miles of US-6 near Thistle Junction, the US-6 and US-89 intersection in Utah County, will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

The Utah Department of Transportation says the project is meant to reduce the risk of serious crashes at what it calls one of the states’ busiest highway junctions.

By November 15, they plan to complete a new interchange that will separate turning traffic from US-6.

Until then, lane closures will stay in place 24/7, including holidays. Because of that, transportation officials said to expect larger delays during major travel periods like Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

This bookstore cancelled its promotion of Gov. Cox’s book after online backlash

Just two days after announcing it, a local Utah bookstore cancelled its promotion of Gov. Spencer Cox’s upcoming book because of online backlash.

Cox announced the partnership with The King’s English Bookstore for his book "Off Ramp: How to be a Peacemaker in an Age of Contempt,” on Thursday. It would provide signed copies of the book if preordered through the bookstore.

Over the next two days, customers criticized the deal on social media platforms like Bluesky and Threads, citing their disapproval of Cox’s support of Donald Trump, Utah’s book ban law, and the massive data center approved by Box Elder County on Monday.

In response, the store’s owners said they originally agreed to the deal because of Cox’s pro-literacy initiatives, but were also disappointed after seeing his monthly press conference.

The King’s English will still sell the book when it’s released, but will no longer promote it.