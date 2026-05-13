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Daily news: Utah's official homelessness count dropped after last year's record high

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published May 13, 2026 at 6:16 PM MDT
The UPR daily news logo. It has the upr logo, phrase "Daily News," and a green microphone all within a speech bubble against a blue background.

This is your daily news rundown for Wednesday, May 13. In this edition:

  • Firefighters had to cool down 25 million bees after a semi truck broke down on Tuesday
  • After a record high in 2025, Utah's homelessness count dropped slightly this year

A semi truck with 25 million bees broke down in Parley’s Canyon

A semi truck carrying 25 million bees broke down in Parley’s Canyon on Tuesday.

Millcreek firefighters responded to the scene, using a hose to mist the trailer and keep the bees cool and safe in the heat while mechanics worked on the truck.

There were about 480 hives being hauled, each containing 40,000 to 60,000 bees.

No firefighters were stung in the process.

Utah’s official homelessness count dropped for the first time in years

For the first time in years, Utah had a lower count of people experiencing homelessness.

The Point-in-Time Count, done on a single night in January, tracks how many Utahns are living on the streets.

After several years of that number going up, including a record last year, this year’s count dropped by 1.6% overall at 4,512 people,with chronic homelessness down by 6.7%.

However, the count isn’t perfect — it relies on volunteers finding people on a very specific date and time, and some people experiencing homelessness are less visible, such as those hiding from police who are cracking down on illegal camping.
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Utah News UPRCar CrashBeesHomelessnessHomeless Count
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter and weekend announcer at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading, or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood