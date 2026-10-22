Hurricane declares a local emergency after flooding damages over 100 homes and RVs

The city of Hurricane in southern Utah declared a local emergency on Thursday after flooding damaged over 100 homes and RVs.

Local police ordered an evacuation Thursday morning for the Willow Wind RV Park and homes along Gould Wash in Hurricane due to active flooding.

The American Red Cross set up an emergency shelter for impacted residents at 270 S 700 W.

Videos shared with media showed streets in Hurricane flooded with up to several feet of water, partially submerging several vehicles.

By the afternoon, Hurricane Mayor Clark Fawcett issued an emergency declaration as response crews worked to assess damage and restore access.

The city said approximately 80 residential homes and 50 RVs in the Willow Wind complex were damaged, as well as bridges, roadways, and electrical power boxes.

Much of southern Utah is under either a flood watch or warning through Thursday evening. A flash flood warning is in place for west central Kane County and east central Washington county until 6:45 p.m. You can check the warnings in your area by visiting the National Weather Service website.