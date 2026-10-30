North Sanpete School Board

Utah Public Radio published this article in collaboration with the Sanpete Messenger as part of its election coverage.

Jeremy Madsen

Jeremy Madsen grew up in Fairview and graduated from North Sanpete High School. After living in Orem, Ephraim and Guatemala, he returned to Fairview. He attended Snow, Ricks and UVU before completing a bachelor's degree in information systems at Western Governors University.

Madsen grew up on a farm, built most of his career in IT and has served on the North Sanpete Board of Education for the past eight years.

He says his work has connected him with people, businesses and industries throughout the community. Madsen and his wife, Jessica, have six, now eight, children (including spouses) and five grandchildren. He says he wants to give back to the community that has given so much to him.

Madsen says public education must provide opportunities for every student, regardless of background. He identifies state requirements, funding needs and aging facilities as challenges to sustaining strong programs and educators.

He says North Sanpete should preserve its rural culture and community while giving students opportunities equal to or better than those available elsewhere. He supports planning for the future without placing undue burdens on educators or the community.

Madsen says he weighs board decisions by asking whether they support students, help educators support students, and help parents and the community do the same. He recognizes that some decisions place deserving groups in conflict. He says the board should balance state, district, community and educator voices and let the shared goal of educating, caring for and preparing students guide its work.

Tyler Lee

Tyler Lee lives in Fairview with his wife of 18 years, Ashlee, and their three children, Raiden, Riddick and Sawyer. He holds a bachelor's degree in general education and manages Family Tines, a nonprofit that creates opportunities for youth to participate in activities that support mental well-being and community connection. Lee also coaches youth at multiple levels throughout the community.

He says through coaching and community involvement, he has developed a passion for helping young people succeed, supporting families and giving back to the community.

Lee identifies funding, community involvement and the retention of qualified teachers and staff as North Sanpete's most important challenges.

He calls on the board to use taxpayer dollars responsibly, prioritize student needs and make financial decisions that provide the greatest benefit to schools.

He favors open communication and greater involvement from parents, teachers and community members, saying everyone deserves a chance to be heard. He also supports retaining effective employees while holding staff accountable when expectations are not met.

Lee says the board should remain impartial, listen to all perspectives and make decisions that best serve students and the district. While the district must follow state requirements, he says it should use available local flexibility while respecting parent input and educators' professional judgment.

Drawing on his coaching experience, Lee says he would hear both parents and educators in a policy dispute, consider the facts and work toward common ground. He says the district can always improve.