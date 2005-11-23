Turkey Will Survive: A Holiday Greeting

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

And like UPS, many companies are working to increase sales and improve profits. With that goal in mind, one well-known retailer is trying to make sure that shoppers are ready to go for big shopping tomorrow. Target is offering wake-up calls from Kermit the Frog, country music star Brad Paisley or this perky little cheer.

Unidentified Woman: (Cheering) Ready? OK! W-A-K-E, wake up! You've got rhythm, you've got spirit, get up...

MONTAGNE: And if the thought of long checkout lines makes you anxious, you could get going with a Thanksgiving theme take on a disco anthem complete with dancing turkey.

(Soundbite of music)

Unidentified Woman: (Singing) ...and now you're back, think you're the boss, you want to put me on a plate next to your wild cranberry sauce. I should...

MONTAGNE: That e-card has been viewed by more than 30 million computer users according to American Greetings, two million just yesterday, which makes it the most popular e-card ever.

This is MORNING EDITION from NPR News. Happy Thanksgiving. I'm Renee Montagne.

(Soundbite of music)

(Soundbite of music)

Unidentified Woman: (Singing) Weren't you the one who wants the dark meat on my thighs, do you think I gobble, do you think I lay down and die. Oh, no, not I. I will survive. Oh, as long as I know how to peck, I know I'll stay alive. You've got my wings...