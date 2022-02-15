© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs

Future of the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday's Access Utah

Utah Public Radio | By Tom Williams
Published February 15, 2022 at 2:21 PM MST
United States Supreme Court
CHBD/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
americamagazine.org
Chambers of the U.S. Supreme Court

Since U. S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement last month, speculation about his replacement has ramped up.

Since U. S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement last month, speculation about his replacement has ramped up.

Thursday on Access Utah we’ll talk about President Biden’s nomination decision and the future of the Supreme Court. Our guest for the hour is RonNell Andersen Jones, Lee E. Teitelbaum Professor of Law in the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law.

Tags

Programs Supreme CourtRonNell AndersonJudicial Branch
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams