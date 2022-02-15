Future of the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday's Access Utah
Since U. S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement last month, speculation about his replacement has ramped up.
Thursday on Access Utah we’ll talk about President Biden’s nomination decision and the future of the Supreme Court. Our guest for the hour is RonNell Andersen Jones, Lee E. Teitelbaum Professor of Law in the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law.