WATCH LIVE: Utah's 4th District Debate with Darlene McDonald and January Walker

The Utah Debate Commission is hosting a series of debates between candidates for U.S. House and Senate seats. Tonight's debate in the race for U.S. House District 3 features Democrat Darlene McDonald and January Walker of the United Utah Party. Incumbent Rep. Burgess Owens declined to participate in the debate, citing concerns over the moderator.

The debate will be moderated by Lauren Gustus, Executive Editor of the Salt Lake Tribune.

You can listen to the debates live on your local UPR station, or here at upr.org. Find previous and upcoming debates here.