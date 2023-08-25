© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Thursday PM Headlines: Senator Mitt Romney’s views on climate change, an expansion of Ski Resort Deer Valley, and a surprise ceremony for a Provo Judge

Utah Public Radio | By Hannah Castro
Published August 25, 2023 at 1:12 PM MDT
https://www.flickr.com/photos/gageskidmore/8568800339

What the GOP will do about climate change

Senator Mitt Romney, during a public appearance in Salt Lake City, spoke on climate change and how it will be addressed in the Republican Party. Climate change is usually viewed as more of a liberal issue, but some participants, such as Senator Romney, in the Republican party have begun to take this "issue seriously."

Entrepreneur, Vivek Ramaswamy, participated in the Republican presidential primary debate last night (Wednesday), which was two days after Mitt Romney’s statements. Ramaswamy did not agree with Senator Romney and went as far as calling it a hoax.

Deer Valley Resort's new facility and more

Deer Valley Resort announced an expansion to their resort that will result in 3,700 acres of ski terrain, 16 new chair lifts and a 10-passenger gondola. This project was announced as “Expanded excellence” and is estimated to be completed in time for the 2025/2026 ski season.

Officials at Deer Valley said the village will provide new services such as ski school, children’s programs, rentals and food and beverage services.

Provo Judge is left speechless after surprise ceremony

Judge Kraig Powell, a Provo Judge, became the first Utah judge to be honored with a camouflage robe representing his impact on local veterans. It was a surprise ceremony where military members and veterans participated and left Powell speechless. Powell has served the Utah County 4th District Veterans Treatment Court for over six years.

Powell looked up to his father who served in World War 2 and passed away last year. Powell expressed gratitude by saying, “Thank you for making me feel like I can make a difference like all of you do.”

Hannah Castro
Hannah Castro is a junior at Utah State University studying Journalism and Public relations. Her parents were born and raised in Ecuador and migrated to the States before she was born. Hannah loves all things music and usually has a concert lined up. She enjoys being active, and recently ran her first half marathon in Salt Lake City. Hannah enjoys writing and can’t wait to further her skills at Utah Public Radio.

