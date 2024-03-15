Friday PM headlines: Bangerter Highway closure, Deer Valley extends season

Deer Valley Resort extends ski season

Deer Valley Resort is extending its ski season for the second time ever in its more than 40 years of operation. This is also the second straight season the resort has extended its season.

The announcement was made Friday by resort officials changing the resort’s final day of the season from April 14 to April 21. The officials credit the extension to above-average snowfall, including a record-breaking February.

Deer Valley is one of only a few resorts that had already planned a closing date. Brighton, Nordic Valley, Park City Mountain, Snowbasin, Snowbird, Sundance and Woodward Park City have all not announced closing dates yet.

Former USU football analyst arrested on first degree murder charges

Blaise A. Taylor, a former member of Utah State University’s football staff, was arrested in Logan Thursday to connection to the poisoning deaths of a mother and fetus.

He was arrested on a Nashville grand jury indictment charging him with two counts of first-degree murder for the poisoning deaths of his girlfriend and her five-month-old fetus. Taylor is alleged to have fathered the fetus. The arrest was made by Deputy United States Marshals in Utah, at the request of the Nashville Police Department.

Taylor was a defensive analyst with the USU football team for a brief time in 2023. He left the team before he was arrested and his information has already been removed from the USU page. Jade Benning died on March 6, 2023 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being rushed to the hospital on the night of February 25, 2023. Benning was not able to be interviewed by police before she died.

Bangerter Highway closure on Friday night

A construction project will close a stretch of Bangerter Highway in both directions overnight Friday. This work is a part of a major project to take out stop lights and convert Bangerter Highway into a freeway by the end of next year.

There will be freeway-style interchanges added at the 9800 South, 13400 South and 2700 West. Bangerter will be closed overnight Friday in both directions at 9800 South. The stretch of the highway will partially reopen Saturday morning and the plan is to have it fully open in time for the Monday morning commute.

UDOT recommends drivers to use 90th South 104th South as alternate routes. This weekend’s project will also include taking out an old pedestrian bridge.

