Police captain explains the do's and don'ts of distracted driving

Utah drivers are allowed to drive with a cellular phone, a personal digital assistant, a stand alone computer, and a GPS. And it is legal to answer a call.

However, drivers are not allowed to use their device while operating a moving motor vehicle to write or send a written communication or instant message, dial a phone number, access the internet, record video, or take a photograph.

Captain Shand Nazer with the Logan Police Department explained when it is okay to use a GPS or phone while driving.

“You can use the GPS while you're driving and have it talking to you, or even glance at the directions on a screen, but you cannot input any data,” said Nazer. "If you had your phone in your hand and somebody called, you can just answer, and that's fine.”

Nazer says the Logan Police Department has written 46 citations and issued 65 warnings for distracted driving in Cache Valley this year.

“And we have had 67 crashes where the driver was listed as distracted," he said.

He says distracted driving doesn’t mean drivers were on their phones but it does mean they were not paying attention.

“I would just say that distracted driving is very dangerous, certainly one of the leading causes of collisions we see," said Nazer. "I would just say it's really not worth it. You know, whether somebody gets hurt, or even if it's just property damage and time out of somebody's life to go get it, take their car in and be without a car, it's really just not worth it."

Nazer suggests that if you need to take something, to pull over or wait until you get to your destination to avoid distraction, and explains that most distraction-caused tickets can be avoided.

"Usually ... when I pull people over and write them tickets, it's usually pretty silly things that they're doing that really could wait, and it's just not worth that safety risk. ... Just don't do it,” said Nazer.